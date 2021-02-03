Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $8.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,230. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.44. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $399.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.64.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

