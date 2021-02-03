Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,230. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $399.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.44.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.64.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

