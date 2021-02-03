Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $12.75 on Wednesday, hitting $364.01. 2,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $399.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.64.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

