Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.00-18.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45-10.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.22 billion.Biogen also updated its FY21 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $13.95 on Wednesday, reaching $263.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,275. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.28). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

