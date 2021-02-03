Bisichi PLC (BISI.L) (LON:BISI) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Bisichi PLC (BISI.L) (LON:BISI) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84). Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The firm has a market cap of £6.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.24.

About Bisichi PLC (BISI.L) (LON:BISI)

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

