Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Down 6.2%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $18.22. 2,843,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,370,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Digital stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Bit Digital comprises approximately 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 1.56% of Bit Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.