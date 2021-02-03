BitBall Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,820.81 or 1.00242363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00028851 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

