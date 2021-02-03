BitCore (BTX) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $491.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,934.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.51 or 0.04319788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.51 or 0.00410209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.42 or 0.01200534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.69 or 0.00502762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00415435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00257907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00021454 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,526,406 coins and its circulating supply is 18,025,447 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

