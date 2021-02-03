BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Hits $0.10

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $66.32 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 79.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.60 or 0.00943516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00046038 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.08 or 0.04642636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020005 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

