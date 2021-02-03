BitTube Price Hits $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $3.22 million and $7,501.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00416557 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

