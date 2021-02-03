Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 101,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,563,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

