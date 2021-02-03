Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Black Knight makes up about 7.1% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Black Knight worth $54,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

NYSE:BKI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.01. 12,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,559. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

