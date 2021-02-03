BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Raised to $145.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.44.

NASDAQ BL opened at $138.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -201.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.29. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $141.82.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after buying an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after buying an additional 152,367 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $7,821,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 35.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 244,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 64,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

