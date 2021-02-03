Blackmoon (BMC) Market Cap Tops $2.15 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $476.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.22 or 0.00894588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00047134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00039246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.91 or 0.04676190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Blackmoon Token Profile

Blackmoon (CRYPTO:BMC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net.

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

