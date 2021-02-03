BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:CII traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

