BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE BDJ remained flat at $$8.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.71.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

