BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BGY stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

