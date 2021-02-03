BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s 5th Largest Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 3.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock by 2,284.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,940. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $9.28 on Wednesday, reaching $720.22. 17,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $723.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $641.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

