BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after purchasing an additional 129,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 16.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,228 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 20.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,371,000 after acquiring an additional 60,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 167.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 48,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,428 shares of company stock worth $5,368,940 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $720.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $723.26 and its 200 day moving average is $641.09. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

