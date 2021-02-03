BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,252. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.