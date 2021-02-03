BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NYSE:BIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,064. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.