BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

MUI stock remained flat at $$15.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

