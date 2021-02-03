BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE remained flat at $$15.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 30,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,175. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

