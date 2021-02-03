BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:MHD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,299. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

