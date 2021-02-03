BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MUE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 48,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

