BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUS)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund stock remained flat at $$13.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

