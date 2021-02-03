BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,112. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

