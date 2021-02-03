BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MCA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,155. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

