BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Shares Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

NYSE MYJ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 50,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,794. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

