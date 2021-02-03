BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BFY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,507. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

