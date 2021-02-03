BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BST traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.32. 94,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,457. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

