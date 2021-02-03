BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Andrea Petro bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $685.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.