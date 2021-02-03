BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BUI traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,890. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

