Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BGLF opened at GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.64. Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing has a 52-week low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 867.50, a current ratio of 867.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.19 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29.

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

