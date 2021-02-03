Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Shares Up 4.6%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.65. 1,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $283.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.25 million for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 12.41%.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

