Blur (BLUR) Trading 48.8% Higher Over Last Week

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Blur coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $102,323.84 and $11,483.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00052797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00139686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00066098 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00244190 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00057525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00061938 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,790,469 coins and its circulating supply is 6,430,469 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash.

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars.

