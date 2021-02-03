BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) Shares Down 0.1%

BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.62 and last traded at $51.62. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71.

