Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBSI. TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 260,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $2,785,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 311.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 109,396 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 823,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

