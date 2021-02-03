BOLT (BOLT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.92 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $2.92 million and $194,689.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00899276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00047986 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.59 or 0.04645861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014822 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

