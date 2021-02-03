Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO Sells $3,310,001.09 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $3,310,001.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30.

On Wednesday, January 6th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, 140166 raised Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

