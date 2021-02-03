Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Update

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $3,106,131.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $3,310,001.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,366,973 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 391,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 545,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $62.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.