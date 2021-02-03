Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.63. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 1,474,222 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £7.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.80.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

