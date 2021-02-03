Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.75. Borqs Technologies shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 166,252 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borqs Technologies stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of Borqs Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

