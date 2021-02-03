Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.89. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after buying an additional 3,646,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,195,000 after buying an additional 913,934 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,672,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 187,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,043,000 after buying an additional 112,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

