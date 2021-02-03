Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.543-2.696 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.83.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.