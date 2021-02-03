Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $4.58 on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 498,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,328. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $55.63.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $54,728.28. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,609. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

