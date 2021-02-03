botXcoin (BOTX) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $420.10 million and $218,857.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00066120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.01092048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00046447 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.53 or 0.04628419 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019861 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

BOTX is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

