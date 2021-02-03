Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.62.

Visa stock opened at $202.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $394.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.40. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

