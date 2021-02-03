BOX (NYSE:BOX) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. 80,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,832. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

