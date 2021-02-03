BOX Token Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 120.7% higher against the US dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $999,582.58 and approximately $388.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.17 or 0.00740109 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000542 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.